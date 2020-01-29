News

Fort St John Walk to End ALS immediately seeking Walk Coordinator for 2020 Walk

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Walk to End ALS has put out the call to recruit volunteers to help carry out this annual event.

According to the local ALS committee, the Fort St. John Walk has been coordinated for the past two years by local volunteers with the support of the staff at the ALS Society of B.C.

However, the coordinator, Audrey Jones is unable to coordinate the Walk this year but she does have plans to take it on again in 2021.

In the meantime, the committee is looking for a leader for the Walk Coordinator role for 2020.

To save the 2020 Fort St. John Walk to End ALS, the committee says a coordinator must be identified before January 31, 2020.

If you are interested in helping out, you can call Executive Director, Wendy Toyer, at 1-800-708-3228 Ext. 222.

