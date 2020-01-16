NewsRegional

Fort St John’s Apartment Vacancy Rate sees decrease in 2019

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has released its annual report on Apartment Vacancy Rates for 2019.

According to CMHC’s report, from data collected in October 2019, Fort St. John’s Apartment Vacancy Rate is down to 13.5 percent when compared to the vacancy rate of 16.7 percent in October 2018.

In neighbouring cities, such as Dawson Creek, the Apartment Vacancy Rate sits at 17.5 percent, which is up considerably from October 2018 of 9.0 percent.

Meanwhile, British Columbia’s overall Apartment Vacancy Rate sits at 1.5 percent, which is slightly up from 1.4 percent in October 2018.

This data was gathered from the 2019 Rental Market Survey, which is conducted annually in the fall, collects information on important rental market variables such as vacancy rates and average rents.

