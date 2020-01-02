Fort St. John’s New Year’s Baby is a boy!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is pleased to announce that the first baby born in 2020 in Fort St. John is a boy!

Thane Bradley Mclean was born January 1st at 6:18 p.m. at Fort St. John Hospital to

local parents Braiden and Charlyn Mclean — weighing seven pounds, four ounces.

Thane is also welcomed to the world by big sisters Millie and Laylee.

The first baby born in the Northern Health region on New Year’s Day was a girl, born

at 12:21 a.m. January 1st at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George; the

first baby of 2020 in British Columbia was also a girl, delivered at Fraser Health’s

Royal Columbian Hospital, at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.