News

Four school bus routes cancelled in the North Peace

By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Four school bus routes cancelled in the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School buses are running again today in the North Peace, but there are a...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

A pipeline at the centre of a conflict between hereditary chiefs and a natural gas company in northern British...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Group cleaning up old oil wells says Alberta government rules inadequate

EDMONTON — A group tasked with cleaning up thousands of abandoned energy facilities in Alberta says the province's rules...
Read more
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses are running again today in the North Peace, but there are a few routes that have been cancelled.

The majority of school buses in the North Peace are operating today, Wednesday, January 15, 2020.  The following routes have been cancelled for the day:

McEachern, Laverne Baldonnel Cancelled
Rowsell, Connie Clearview Cancelled
Scobie, Barb Clearview Cancelled
Cantrill, Teryl Clearview Cancelled

The rest of the bus routes are on schedule.  In the South Peace, School District 59 says all of their buses are running.

- Advertisement -

To see the status of school bus routes in School District 60 go here:  https://www.prn.bc.ca/transportation/?page_id=183

To see the status of school bus routes in School District 59 go here:https://www.sd59.bc.ca/

Previous articlePipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

More Articles Like This

Group cleaning up old oil wells says Alberta government rules inadequate

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — A group tasked with cleaning up thousands of abandoned energy facilities in Alberta says the province's rules for ensuring polluters reclaim their wells...
Read more

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
A pipeline at the centre of a conflict between hereditary chiefs and a natural gas company in northern British Columbia is creating jobs for...
Read more

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — The president of a company building a natural gas pipeline across northern British Columbia is renewing a request to meet with the...
Read more

Keystone XL schedule calls for border crossing construction to start in April

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says it plans to begin construction in April to connect the Keystone XL pipeline from the United States into Canada. However, in an...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv