Four school bus routes cancelled in the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses are running again today in the North Peace, but there are a few routes that have been cancelled.

The majority of school buses in the North Peace are operating today, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The following routes have been cancelled for the day:

McEachern, Laverne Baldonnel Cancelled

Rowsell, Connie Clearview Cancelled

Scobie, Barb Clearview Cancelled

Cantrill, Teryl Clearview Cancelled

The rest of the bus routes are on schedule. In the South Peace, School District 59 says all of their buses are running.

To see the status of school bus routes in School District 60 go here: https://www.prn.bc.ca/transportation/?page_id=183

To see the status of school bus routes in School District 59 go here:https://www.sd59.bc.ca/