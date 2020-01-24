NewsRegional

Freezing rain warning issued for Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Grande Prairie and area.

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain is occurring in the western sections of the Grande Prairie region and southwestern sections of the Peace River region. Freezing rain will end in the early afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Environment Canada says freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

More information and further updates can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

