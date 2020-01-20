Friends of the Library seeking volunteers to help out at FSJ Public Library

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Friends of the Fort St. John Public Library are seeking volunteers to help out at the Library.

According to Friends of the Library President, Donna Stolk, the Library is always in need of volunteers to help out with various tasks such as helping to keep shelves organized or to help keep the floors cleaned.

Along with providing volunteer support to help out with day-to-day operations, Stolk says the Friends of the Library also holds a number of book sales throughout the year in order to provide the Library with the much-needed funding to purchase equipment and materials.

For more information on becoming a Friend of the Library, you can visit the Fort St. John Public Library’s website.