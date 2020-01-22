Sports

FSJ Elks Speed Skating Club to host BC Long Track Championship and FUNale this weekend

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

12 pipeline protesters arrested at B.C. ministry office: Victoria police

VICTORIA, B.C. - Victoria police say a dozen adults have been taken into custody following a day-long protest in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Child poverty quite high in Peace Region, according to report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Call: B.C. Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition's Child Poverty Summary Report for...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Elks Speed Skating Club to host BC Long Track Championship and FUNale this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be host this weekend, January...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be host this weekend, January 25 and 26, to the B.C. Long Track Championship and FUNale at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

According to event organizers, this FUNale is the largest event of its kind in B.C. with over 100 skaters taking part from the ages of five years old to adults and seniors.

The Long Track Championship will be taking place Saturday, January 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Oval in the Pomeroy Sport Centre. The public is invited to come out and watch this event.

- Advertisement -

It is to note that this will be the last speed skating competition to be held in Fort St. John before the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, which will be taking place February 20 to the 23.

Speed skaters recently announced to represent locally at the Winter Games include Matthew Mitchell, Benjamin Konwicki, Theo Clarke, Emma North, Cheyanne Key, Pareesa Jones, Austin MacGregor, Henry Beaton, Christopher Earl, Nolan Vansickle.

Previous articleNew Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources as Premier made changes to cabinet
Next articleChild poverty quite high in Peace Region, according to report

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Huskies to host DC Junior Canucks tonight

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight, Wednesday, as they host their Alaska Highway Rivals, the Dawson Creek...
Read more

Local Equestrian Athlete featured in internationally published article

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Equestrian Athlete Renée Kalkman, of Fort St. John, was recently featured in an internationally published article on Eventingnation.com. According...
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers earn silver at Olds Grizzlys AA Bantam Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Olds, Alberta over the weekend, January 16 to the 19, for the...
Read more

Cariboo Cougars earn weekend split at Winter Classic over Vancouver Northwest Hawks

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Cariboo Cougars were in Fort St. James this past weekend, January 18 and 19, for the B.C. Hockey...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv