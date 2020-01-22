FSJ Elks Speed Skating Club to host BC Long Track Championship and FUNale this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be host this weekend, January 25 and 26, to the B.C. Long Track Championship and FUNale at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

According to event organizers, this FUNale is the largest event of its kind in B.C. with over 100 skaters taking part from the ages of five years old to adults and seniors.

The Long Track Championship will be taking place Saturday, January 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Oval in the Pomeroy Sport Centre. The public is invited to come out and watch this event.

It is to note that this will be the last speed skating competition to be held in Fort St. John before the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, which will be taking place February 20 to the 23.

Speed skaters recently announced to represent locally at the Winter Games include Matthew Mitchell, Benjamin Konwicki, Theo Clarke, Emma North, Cheyanne Key, Pareesa Jones, Austin MacGregor, Henry Beaton, Christopher Earl, Nolan Vansickle.