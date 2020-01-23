FSJ Huskies win eleventh game in a row over DC Junior Canucks on Wednesday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Wednesday, as they were host to the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The game did not start in the Huskies favour as, at 7:15 remaining in the first period, Aiden Tegart would receive a two-minute penalty for kneeing.

During that time, the Canucks would take advantage of the power play and score a goal on the Pups making the score 1-0.

- Advertisement -

Despite a slightly rough start, the Huskies would respond with two goals, eventually making the score 2-1 over the Canucks by the end of the first period.

During the second period, both the Huskies would score two goals each, making the score 4-3 in the Huskies favour as they headed into the third frame.

In the third period, the Huskies were able to maintain their lead as Logan Kimmie would score a goal at 8:54 remaining in the period, with an assist by Nils Nemec, making the score 5-3.

Advertisement

In the end, the Huskies would manage to win this game with a final score of 5-4 over the Canucks.

This is now the Huskies eleventh win in a row and they will be looking to make it twelve wins in a row as they take on the Fairview Flyers this Friday, January 24. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.