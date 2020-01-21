News

FSJ Multicultural Society launches Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program

By Tracy Teves

FSJ Multicultural Society launches Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program

Collaboration brings remote northern B.C. Indigenous peoples closer to health-care facilities

Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit targets distracted driving and occupant restraints

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ Multicultural Society launches Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program.

According to the FSJ Multicultural Society, they are now offering a free practice and meeting place for qualified groups who would like to practice cultural performances.

The Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program aims to encourage groups to preserve cultural performances. The FSJ Multicultural Society wants to promote these groups through various avenues including their own annual ‘Taste of Fort St. John’ event.
“I have been approached before by groups but their biggest problem is finding a regular venue to practice. Now, we have a regular venue available every Wednesday afternoon and early evening,” says Alan Yu, Founder and current Director of the FSJ Multicultural Society.
For more information on the Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program email; alan@alanyu.org
Taste of Fort St. John takes place Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at the Fort St. John Curling Club.
To view the FSJ Multicultural SocietyFB group; CLICK HERE
