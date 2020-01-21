FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ Multicultural Society launches Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program. According to the FSJ Multicultural Society, they are now offering a free practice and meeting place for qualified groups who would like to practice cultural performances.

The Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program aims to encourage groups to preserve cultural performances. The FSJ Multicultural Society wants to promote these groups through various avenues including their own annual ‘Taste of Fort St. John’ event.

“I have been approached before by groups but their biggest problem is finding a regular venue to practice. Now, we have a regular venue available every Wednesday afternoon and early evening,” says Alan Yu, Founder and current Director of the FSJ Multicultural Society.