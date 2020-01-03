News

FSJ RCMP seek public’s assistance with an aggravated assault investigation

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with an aggravated assault investigation.

According to RCMP, on January 1, at about 12:45 p.m., Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a man being found and dropped off at the hospital after being thrown from a vehicle. The man had sustained significant injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Staff Sergeant Scott Watson says they are releasing limited details about this investigation but says they have already made three arrests on this file.

RCMP say charges have been approved against Jack Capot-Blanc and Vincent Allen Davis for Aggravated Assault, Forcible Confinement and Threats to Cause Death/Bodily Injury.  Capot-Blanc is being held in custody while a warrant has been issued for Vincent Davis.

RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old, Vincent Davis, who is described as:

  • 6′ tall (183 cm)
  • 180 lbs (82 kg)
  • Brown eyes
  • Black Hair

If you have any information regarding Davis’ whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

