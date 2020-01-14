Funding available for ORV trail maintenance, safety programs

NewsRegional

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that funding is now available to outdoor groups through the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund.

According to the Government, the funding is intended to improve the sustainability and quality of outdoor motorized vehicle opportunities for B.C. residents and visitors.

The Province says the total available funding in 2020 is $200,000, with 25 percent of the money set aside for safety promotion and 75 percent marked for construction and maintenance.

Requests for funding from $1,000 to $20,000 will be considered and applications will be accepted by any legal entity in the province, except for individuals.

The deadline to apply for the ORV Trail Fund is February 28, 2020.

To apply for the fund and for more information, you can visit the Province’s website.

