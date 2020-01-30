Geoscience BC and BC Oil and Gas Commission enter new Agreement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Geoscience B.C. and the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding agreement.

According to Geoscience B.C., this MOU will set out how the organizations will work together on earth science research relating to oil, gas and geothermal resources in British Columbia.

Geoscience B.C. says the agreement will also describe a framework for information sharing, communication and research collaboration when appropriate.

Geoscience B.C. and the OGC have been collaborating on research projects since Geoscience B.C. began research relating to energy development in 2007.

This has included research focusing on induced seismicity; greenhouse gas emissions and on surface water and groundwater.

Geoscience B.C. says the new agreement sets out how this relationship will be maintained and further developed.

The agreement can be found on Geoscience B.C.’s website.