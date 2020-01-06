Gofundme account and Benefit Dance for Andrea Wildman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local woman Andrea Wildman is currently in the Spine Unit at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH), a Gofundme account and Benefit Dance have been set up.

Help is needed to cover unexpected costs the accident that severed Wildman’s spine and has caused her to become quadriplegic.

On November 20th, 2019, Wildman was found at the bottom of a staircase in her home without a pulse and found by a friend who performed CPR on her until the paramedics arrived.

Wildman would then be transported to Vancouver General Hospital, the injuries she sustained have left her paralyzed from the upper neck down and on full life support unable to speak, eat or breathe on her own.

During her time in the hospital, there have been a lot of unknowns yet surgery took place to stabilize Wildman’s neck and then a transfer to the Spine Unit in VGH where she continues to remain positive and focus on the next step being transferred to a rehabilitative ward.

Wildman will remain in Vancouver for an undetermined amount of time and then will need to be in a long term care facility in Vancouver as Fort St. John does not except ventilated patients.

The Gofundme account, to help cover costs was set to raise $40,000 and so far has raised $20,463.00 to view the account; CLICK HERE

The Benefit Dance is taking place Saturday, January, 11th, 2020 at the Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion at 8:00 pm to Midnite.

For tickets, you can go to the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE