Gone Country Series with Mason Young to support Wounded Warriors Canada

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local musician Mason Young is bringing his Gone Country Series to smaller venues in the region to support Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC).

Young shares his goal is to raise funds from a portion of ticket sales from his Gone Country shows for WWC who support veterans and first responders. Young wants to help bring awareness of PTSD that the people who serve are exposed to.

Young says if something as simple as a fun social event can help support these folks then it is something important to do.

According to Young, the Gone Country Series is a tribute to 90’s new Country music as the music he says appeals to a large age group. Sharing further that music is all about memories and this music brings back many memories for many people.

Young shares he has decided to rent halls and Legions for people to get together and have a good time. Young says the show includes a light show to give a big look and feel.

Young said he has been in the music industry for most of his life, he moved to Fort St. John in 2012, and shared Fort St. John has given his family opportunities they could not have had in the south which has given Young the time to reflect and rekindle his desire to perform and write music.

