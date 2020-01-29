Government to increase ICBC accountability, transparency

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced that it is making changes to help ensure that ICBC is more transparent and accountable to its customers.

According to the Province, the purpose of the changes is to give British Columbians greater confidence that the corporation is treating them fairly when challenges arise, while better-supporting people injured in crashes.

The Government says it will be taking steps to appoint a new Fairness Office, focused on customer fairness, that is more independent from ICBC.

The office will be required to report out publicly, in plain language, on the type and number of issues it hears, along with recommendations to ICBC.

The Fairness Office will be appointed by cabinet and be independent from ICBC’s claims arm. The new office will be in place by spring 2021.