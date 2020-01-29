Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male following collision

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit has arrested a man after responding to a two-vehicle collision earlier this week.

On January 27, at approximately 11:30 p.m., RCMP say they received 911 reports of a collision at the intersection of 100 Street and 97 Avenue, involving a Honda Accord and a dump truck.

An investigation into the collision determined the dump truck had been turning eastbound onto 97 Avenue from southbound 100 Street, when it was struck by the northbound Honda.

The male driver of the Honda was arrested on scene and has pending charges for Impaired operation, along with an additional charge of having an infant in the car.

No injuries were sustained by either of the drivers or the infant, who was released to her mother.

The male driver of the Honda is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 11, 2020.