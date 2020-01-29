Grande Prairie RCMP charge 37 people with solicitation offences

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP say they have arrested and charged 37 people following an enforcement initiative, targeting criminal activities in the Grande Prairie area.

Earlier this month, the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, Crime Reduction Unit, Community Policing Unit and General Duty members conducted a three-day enforcement operation.

Police say the goal of the operation was to address community concerns pertaining to sex trade activities in both the city and county of Grande Prairie.

37 men, ranging in age from 19 to 57 years old, were charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Grande Prairie RCMP say they remain committed to reducing such crime and are asking anyone with information to call them at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.