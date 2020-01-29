NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP charge 37 people with solicitation offences

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chetwynd RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP have been receiving multiple reports of counterfeit Canadian money being passed around in the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP charge 37 people with solicitation offences

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP say they have arrested and charged 37 people following an enforcement initiative,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Development introduces Business Development Internship program

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced that it has established the Business Development Internship program. According...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP say they have arrested and charged 37 people following an enforcement initiative, targeting criminal activities in the Grande Prairie area.

Earlier this month, the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, Crime Reduction Unit, Community Policing Unit and General Duty members conducted a three-day enforcement operation.

Police say the goal of the operation was to address community concerns pertaining to sex trade activities in both the city and county of Grande Prairie.

- Advertisement -

37 men, ranging in age from 19 to 57 years old, were charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Grande Prairie RCMP say they remain committed to reducing such crime and are asking anyone with information to call them at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous articleNorthern Development introduces Business Development Internship program
Next articleChetwynd RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

More Articles Like This

Chetwynd RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP have been receiving multiple reports of counterfeit Canadian money being passed around in the community. Friday, January 24, RCMP say...
Read more

Northern Development introduces Business Development Internship program

News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced that it has established the Business Development Internship program. According to Northern Development, this newly...
Read more

Indigenous young people file complaints after Victoria police arrests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — British Columbia's police complaints commissioner says it has received several complaints about use of force by Victoria police during the arrests of...
Read more

Cenovus credits quota easing as it ramps up crude-by-rail output to 100,000 bpd

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — An executive with Cenovus Energy Inc. says it produced more crude in December thanks to the Alberta government's decision last fall to allow producers...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv