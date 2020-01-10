News

Grande Prairie RCMP charge male with numerous sexual offences against youths

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP charge male with numerous sexual offences against youths

In December 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP received several reports of alleged sexual offences against youth. The sexual offences are alleged to have taken place between October and December 2019, and involve female youth victims who were known to the accused.

On December 23, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP arrested Pape Sow (22) of Grande Prairie. Sow has been charged with the following:

  • Sexual assault (x2)
  • Sexual interference (x2)
  • Invitation to sexual touching (x2)
Following a judicial hearing, Sow was released with conditions, including no contact or communication with the victims nor with any child under 16 years-of-age, and not to attend any public park, swimming area, daycare centre, school or playground, or community centre, where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.

He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 20, 2020.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further details will be provided.

Police are asking the public’s assistance for any information related to these incidents or other similar incidents in the Grande Prairie area.

If you have any information, contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

