Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit targets distracted driving and occupant restraints

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit conducted a traffic operation with a focus on distracted driving and occupant restraints.

During a traffic operation on January 17, RCMP say a total of 18 charges were laid.

In previous months, the unit conducted similar operations, each of which resulted in over 20 charges laid.

Grande Prairie RCMP say they are hopeful the lower results of the most recent operation are an indication that motorists are driving free of distraction and using proper restraints.

Drivers are reminded that the current specified penalty for a distracted driving offence is $287.00, in addition to 3 demerit points applied on the date of conviction.

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking the public to contribute to safer roads in their community by modelling safe driving behaviours.