Grande Prairie RCMP recover Canada Post keys following traffic stop

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have recovered stolen Canada Post keys and charged two individuals with numerous offences, following a traffic stop on the east side of the city.

According to RCMP, during the early morning of January 5, at around 1:00 a.m., they were making patrols around neighbourhood mailboxes when a suspicious vehicle was observed.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop, at which time the male driver and female passenger were identified.

Both occupants were arrested, as both were found to be in breach of previous conditions of release. A further investigation led Police to locate two Canada Post mail keys, break-in instruments, and bear spray.

28-year-old Matthew Gilbert and 19-year-old Teanna Moyles, both of Grande Prairie, have been charged with multiple offences, including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Gilbert and Moyles have both been remanded in custody and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 8.