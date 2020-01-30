Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Daniel Campbell.

According to RCMP, Campbell was last seen in Grande Prairie on January 22 but may have travelled to Quesnel or Fort St. John.

Campbell is described as:

6’6″/ 250 lbs

Brown hair

Police say there is a concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell’s whereabouts is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.