NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Site C Project sees decrease in employment during month of November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

N.B. natural gas producer’s shares rise on management switch, funding plan

CALGARY — Shares in Halifax-based natural gas producer Corridor Resources Inc. jumped by as much as 50 per cent on...
Read more
OpinionBob Zimmer - 0

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Remove Bill C-69

“Indigenous communities are on the verge of a major economic breakthrough, one that finally allows Indigenous people to share...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Charmaine Payou.

According to RCMP, Payou was last seen in Grande Prairie.

Payou is described as:

  • 5’7″ in height
  • 125 lbs in weight
  • Brown hair
- Advertisement -

There is a concern for her well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to her whereabouts.

If you have any information regarding Payou’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Advertisement
Previous articleCold temperatures continue to loom over Peace Region
Next articleAn evening with Rex Murphy at the North Peace Cultural Centre

More Articles Like This

Site C Project sees decrease in employment during month of November

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of November 2019. The number of...
Read more

N.B. natural gas producer’s shares rise on management switch, funding plan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Halifax-based natural gas producer Corridor Resources Inc. jumped by as much as 50 per cent on Monday after it proposed bringing...
Read more

Today is the final day for Christmas Tree Drop Off

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today is the final day for the annual Christmas tree drop off. Monday, January 13th, 2020, is the last day...
Read more

Rotary Club announces winners for Mega Lottery at final draw on Saturday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held their final draw for the 2019/2020 Rotary Mega Lottery at the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv