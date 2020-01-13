Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Charmaine Payou.

According to RCMP, Payou was last seen in Grande Prairie.

Payou is described as:

5’7″ in height

125 lbs in weight

Brown hair

There is a concern for her well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to her whereabouts.

If you have any information regarding Payou’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.