Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Michelle Cornish.

According to RCMP, Cornish was last seen in Grande Prairie on January 20.

Cornish is described as:

  • Female
  • 5’4″/ 120 lbs
  • Brown hair
RCMP say there is a concern for her well-being and would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Cornish’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

