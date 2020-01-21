Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance following hit and run

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance after receiving a report of a hit and run.

According to RCMP, on the night of January 11, shortly after 10:00 p.m., they responded to a report of a hit and run motor vehicle collision on 94 Avenue, in the Highland Park neighbourhood.

Police say witnesses advised them that a white SUV had collided with a parked, unoccupied, black Nissan SUV, causing significant damage. The driver of the white SUV fled the scene shortly after the collision.

RCMP say the suspect vehicle may be a white JEEP, and would likely have had damage to the front drivers’ side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.