NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance following hit and run

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance following hit and run

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public's assistance after receiving a report of a hit...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor Council receives presentation on ‘What We Heard Report’

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, Council was presented with the information from...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Manitoba premier says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax

BRANDON, Man. — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is pitching his plan for a carbon tax to agricultural producers as...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance after receiving a report of a hit and run.

According to RCMP, on the night of January 11, shortly after 10:00 p.m., they responded to a report of a hit and run motor vehicle collision on 94 Avenue, in the Highland Park neighbourhood.

Police say witnesses advised them that a white SUV had collided with a parked, unoccupied, black Nissan SUV, causing significant damage. The driver of the white SUV fled the scene shortly after the collision.

- Advertisement -

RCMP say the suspect vehicle may be a white JEEP, and would likely have had damage to the front drivers’ side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous articleDistrict of Taylor Council receives presentation on ‘What We Heard Report’

More Articles Like This

District of Taylor Council receives presentation on ‘What We Heard Report’

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, Council was presented with the information from the District’s ‘What We Heard...
Read more

Manitoba premier says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
BRANDON, Man. — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is pitching his plan for a carbon tax to agricultural producers as a much better alternative than...
Read more

Coldest Night of the Year 2020

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Community Bridge is hosting the Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk. A family fun event that raises...
Read more

FSJ Multicultural Society launches Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - FSJ Multicultural Society launches Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program. According to the FSJ Multicultural Society, they are now offering a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv