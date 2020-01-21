Grande Prairie restaurant owner ordered to serve conditional sentence in million-dollar tax evasion case

EDMONTON, A.B. – A Grande Prairie restaurant owner has been ordered, on January 17, to serve a conditional sentence in relation to a million-dollar tax evasion case.

The Canada Revenue Agency says Balasem Salame has been ordered to serve a conditional sentence of two years less a day, and pay a fine of $747,887.

According to the CRA, Salame pleaded guilty on August 6, 2019, to charges for the evasion of personal, corporate, and sales income taxes in the Provincial Court of Alberta.

The CRA says Salame was the owner of Twister’s Donair, Pasta & Pizza, both operating in Grande Prairie and Fort St. John, and personally oversaw the restaurant’s operations and managed its finances.

Court records show that Salame failed to report all income and remit GST/HST for the 2008 to 2013 tax years, evading close to $400,000 in corporate income tax, and over $250,000 in GST/HST, along with $400,000 in personal income tax.