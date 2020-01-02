Sports

Hannah Lindner earns bronze at 2020 BC Junior Curling Championships

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hannah Lindner, of Fort St. John, and her team, Team Daniels, had a great performance at the 2020 B.C. Junior Curling Championships in Victoria.

Team Daniels went on to the semi-finals, on January 1, to face Team Taylor after going 5-1 in the round-robin, finishing as the two-seed.

During the semi-finals, Team Daniels was down 6-2 after six ends but managed to make a comeback right up until the ninth end.

Despite best efforts, Team Daniels was unable to beat Team Taylor in the tenth end, making the final score 7-6 under Team Taylor.

Lindner and her team would end up leaving the Junior Curling Championships with bronze medals.

