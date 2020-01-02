Sports

Herrington named Tournament All-Star after leading team to semi-finals at Tournament in Calgary

By Scott Brooks

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road this weekend to Peace River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be on the road this weekend to...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Prince George Cariboo Cougars' Captain John Herrington, of Fort St. John, along with...
Snowfall warning issued for BC Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Peace Region. According to Environment Canada,...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Prince George Cariboo Cougars’ Captain John Herrington, of Fort St. John, along with his team were in Calgary for the Mac’s AAA Midget Hockey Tournament.

For the Tournament, on December 31, the Cougars would make it to the semi-finals, where they would face the Calgary Buffaloes.

By the start of the third period, the score was 3-2 in Calgary’s favour.

Eventually, the Cougars would fall 6-2 to the Buffaloes.

The Cougars would finish the prestigious event with a 4-2 record. Their only losses were to the tournament finalists, the Buffaloes and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Despite falling short of the final, Herrington led his team in scoring and was named a first-team all-star forward for the Tournament.

