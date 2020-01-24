Sports

Herrington signs with Spruce Kings for 2020-21 hockey season

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Indigenous youth chant ‘stand up, fight back’ at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

VICTORIA — Indigenous youth who rallied at the British Columbia legislature say their arrests earlier this week are minor when...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 Kindergarten registration now open for 2020-2021

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that registration for Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Herrington signs with Spruce Kings for 2020-21 hockey season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hudson's Hope's John Herrington has reached another milestone moment in his hockey career. On Thursday,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope’s John Herrington has reached another milestone moment in his hockey career.

On Thursday, January 23, Herrington signed with the B.C. Hockey League’s Prince George Spruce Kings to play in the Junior A Hockey Division for the 2020-2021 season.

Currently, Herrington is the Captain of the BC Hockey Major Midget League’s Cariboo Cougars and has a record of 22 points in 27 games this season.

- Advertisement -

Herrington first joined the Cougars in 2018, after playing with the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers.

Members of the Fort St. John Minor Hockey congratulate Herrington and are excited about this next step in his hockey career.

Previous articleLocal steer wrestler competes at National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver
Next articleSchool District 60 Kindergarten registration now open for 2020-2021

More Articles Like This

Local steer wrestler competes at National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Stephen Culling is competing at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver, Colorado. While at the...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Grande Prairie Storm this Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this weekend as they play more NAHL regular-season action. This Sunday, January...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies on the road to play two games this weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road for two games this weekend as part of NWJHL regular-season...
Read more

Taylor Curling Club to host upcoming Bonspiels

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Curling Club has a couple of upcoming bonspiels. Taking place this weekend is the Taylor Mens Bonspiel. This Bonspiel will feature...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv