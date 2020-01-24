Herrington signs with Spruce Kings for 2020-21 hockey season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope’s John Herrington has reached another milestone moment in his hockey career.

On Thursday, January 23, Herrington signed with the B.C. Hockey League’s Prince George Spruce Kings to play in the Junior A Hockey Division for the 2020-2021 season.

Currently, Herrington is the Captain of the BC Hockey Major Midget League’s Cariboo Cougars and has a record of 22 points in 27 games this season.

Herrington first joined the Cougars in 2018, after playing with the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers.

Members of the Fort St. John Minor Hockey congratulate Herrington and are excited about this next step in his hockey career.