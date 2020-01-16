High on Ice Winter Festival seeks Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual High on Ice Festival is returning to Fort St. John over the Family Day long weekend, in order to be a successful event, the staff of the city of Fort St. John is seeking Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners.

- Advertisement -

The theme of this year’s event is the BC Winter Games. Ice sculptors will be carving large blocks of ice to represent the different sports played during the games. High on Ice takes place from February 14th through to the 17th and the follows the festival from February 20th to the 23rd, 2020.

The festival features a variety of winter-themed events including ice slides in Centennial Park.

For the success of the festival, the staff of the city of Fort St. John work with a variety of community partners. City staff seek persons and organizations to help with becoming an Event Planner, Sponsor or Vendor.

To Become an Event Partner

City staff share, volunteers are the driving force behind community events. Staff welcome organizations (sports teams, charitable organizations, clubs, and more) to coordinate a sub-event as part of the festival or to volunteer.

To be a Sponsor

The Annual Festival requires a lot of resources and receives support from many local businesses. City staff share cash or in-kind donations are accepted and there are different packages available.

To be a Vendor

City staff are seeking vendors including food services to help warm up visitors. All vendors must have a business license, food-safe, own power supply and have a unit that is approved by the Fort St. John Fire Department.