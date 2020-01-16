News

High on Ice Winter Festival seeks Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies win eighth game in a row as they beat Dawson Creek on Wednesday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Dawson Creek on Wednesday night, January...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

High on Ice Winter Festival seeks Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual High on Ice Festival is returning to Fort St. John over the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Motor Vehicle Incident on Airport Road and Swanson Lumber Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dawson Road Maintenance North Peace is reporting of a motor vehicle incident on Airport...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual High on Ice Festival is returning to Fort St. John over the Family Day long weekend, in order to be a successful event, the staff of the city of Fort St. John is seeking Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners.

 

- Advertisement -

The theme of this year’s event is the BC Winter Games. Ice sculptors will be carving large blocks of ice to represent the different sports played during the games. High on Ice takes place from February 14th through to the 17th and the follows the festival from February 20th to the 23rd, 2020.

The festival features a variety of winter-themed events including ice slides in Centennial Park.

For the success of the festival, the staff of the city of Fort St. John work with a variety of community partners. City staff seek persons and organizations to help with becoming an Event Planner, Sponsor or Vendor.

To Become an Event Partner

City staff share, volunteers are the driving force behind community events. Staff welcome organizations (sports teams, charitable organizations, clubs, and more) to coordinate a sub-event as part of the festival or to volunteer.

To be a Sponsor
The Annual Festival requires a lot of resources and receives support from many local businesses. City staff share cash or in-kind donations are accepted and there are different packages available.
To be a Vendor
City staff are seeking vendors including food services to help warm up visitors. All vendors must have a business license, food-safe, own power supply and have a unit that is approved by the Fort St. John Fire Department.
For questions, suggestions or interest in any of the above; email the Recreation Department.
Previous articleMotor Vehicle Incident on Airport Road and Swanson Lumber Road
Next articleHuskies win eighth game in a row as they beat Dawson Creek on Wednesday night

More Articles Like This

Motor Vehicle Incident on Airport Road and Swanson Lumber Road

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dawson Road Maintenance North Peace is reporting of a motor vehicle incident on Airport Road and Swanson Lumber Road. At...
Read more

Kid’s Night at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum will be hosting another Kid's night at the Museum and this event...
Read more

Nenan Dane ẕaa Deh Zona Family Services Society holds Diaper Drive

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Nenan Dane ẕaa Deh Zona Family Services Society is holding a Diaper Drive. Diapers are being collected on Wednesday, January...
Read more

School District 60 cancels buses for Thursday

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that school buses will be cancelled all day on Thursday, January 16, 2020. According to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv