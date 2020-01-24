Highway 43 closed east of B.C. and Alberta border

HYTHE, A.B. – Highway 43 is closed just past the B.C. border due to a collision.

Details about the collision are limited at this time, but social media posts show the highway is closed in both directions.

The collision involves several vehicles and is near Range Road 125 or approximately 12 km from the B.C. and Alberta Border.

There is no estimate on when the highway will be open.

The map below shows the approximate location of the collision.