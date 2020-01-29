NewsRegional

Highway 97 closed between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd due to collision

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

The city of Fort St. John continues to generate awareness with new park light-up

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The city of Fort St. John has promoted the awareness of causes in town...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Highway 97 closed between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd due to collision

CHETWYND, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of vehicle collision between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 5.5...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Update on Land Transfers regarding Blueberry River First Nation made to Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Representatives of the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliations came before Council to present...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – DriveBC is reporting of vehicle collision between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 5.5 km, 33 to 39 km south of Chetwynd.

At this time, as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the road is closed and is estimated to reopen by 1:00 p.m.

Highway Maintenance contractor, Argo Roads South Peace, is reminding drivers to slow down as the Pine Pass is experiencing rain and heavy snow.

- Advertisement -

Travel is not advised but if you must travel, you are being asked to slow down and leave a safe following distance between vehicles.

For further updates, you can visit Drivebc.ca.

Previous articleUpdate on Land Transfers regarding Blueberry River First Nation made to Council
Next articleThe city of Fort St. John continues to generate awareness with new park light-up

More Articles Like This

The city of Fort St. John continues to generate awareness with new park light-up

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The city of Fort St. John has promoted the awareness of causes in town by lighting up City Hall...
Read more

Update on Land Transfers regarding Blueberry River First Nation made to Council

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Representatives of the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliations came before Council to present an update on the Land...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male following collision

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit has arrested a man after responding to a two-vehicle collision earlier this week. On...
Read more

Fort St John Walk to End ALS immediately seeking Walk Coordinator for 2020 Walk

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Walk to End ALS has put out the call to recruit volunteers to help carry...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv