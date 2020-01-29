Highway 97 closed between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd due to collision

CHETWYND, B.C. – DriveBC is reporting of vehicle collision between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 5.5 km, 33 to 39 km south of Chetwynd.

At this time, as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the road is closed and is estimated to reopen by 1:00 p.m.

Highway Maintenance contractor, Argo Roads South Peace, is reminding drivers to slow down as the Pine Pass is experiencing rain and heavy snow.

Travel is not advised but if you must travel, you are being asked to slow down and leave a safe following distance between vehicles.

For further updates, you can visit Drivebc.ca.