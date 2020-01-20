Hudson’s Hope RCMP continue to focus on road safety

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report.

According to RCMP, between December 15 to January 15, they responded to 34 calls for service.

Along with those calls for service, Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle and a number of reports of break and enters to commercial areas.

When it comes to driving violations, the RCMP report that they had issued 34 violation tickets in December, with an additional 20 tickets issued during the first half of January.

Even with the holiday season now behind us, Hudson’s Hope RCMP say road safety will continue to be a big focus for the detachment.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP also reports that they are currently in the process of selecting a new detachment commander. An announcement will be made once a commander has been selected.