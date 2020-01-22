Hudson’s Hope RCMP issue latest police report for December 15th, 2019 to January 15th, 2020

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Cst. Tim Hart of the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a report stating RCMP responded to 34 calls for service between December 15th, 2019 and January 15th, 2020.

RCMP members served 34 violations tickets and written warnings in December 2019, and an additional 20 violations tickets and written warnings were issued to drivers between January 1st and January 20th, 2020.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP continue to maintain a high priority of traffic enforcement and road safety. One of the ‘careless driving’ offences in the Motor Vehicle Act states “a person must not drive a motor vehicle on a highway at a speed that is excessive relative to the road, traffic, visibility or weather conditions” 144(1)(c) MVA. During the winter months, drivers must keep in mind the importance of reducing speed according to the weather and road conditions to ensure safety and to prevent unnecessary collisions. Speeding fines can range from $138.00 to $196.00. Excessive speeding (more than 40 km/h over the speed limit) can result in fine amounts between $368.00 and $483.00 and includes a 7-day vehicle impound. Fine amounts for speeding in school zones range from $196.00 to $253.00. Please be attentive to speed limit signs and drive accordingly.



On December 17th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP was called to assist with a report of a stolen vehicle that fled from police in Fort St. John heading South on Highway 29. Hudson’s Hope RCMP members set up a roadblock and disabled the fleeing vehicle with a spike belt. The driver, however, continued in his attempt to flee from the police. A short time later, the police safely apprehended two suspects from the vehicle. Several criminal code charges were laid as a result and the investigation is on-going.



Throughout the month of December, there were a number of reports of break and enter commercial areas that resulted in significant damage as well as theft of property. The targeted items included small appliances, tools, other commercial equipment, and copper wire. These files are currently under investigation. Please contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP if you have any information about these or other similar occurrences. Residents in rural areas are reminded to be diligent to keep valuable items locked up in a secure place.



In other news, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP is in the process of selecting a new detachment commander. Several applications are currently being reviewed by RCMP management for candidate selection. Keep an eye out for future announcements regarding the appointing of a new detachment commander.

Finally, now that we are in the full force of winter, members would like to remind snowmobilers and those enjoying other recreational winter activities to employ safe practices, to use appropriate outerwear, and to be prepared in case of emergencies. In British Columbia, there is an average of more than 20 fatalities every year that result from outdoor recreational winter activities.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the areas “Most Wanted” page.

