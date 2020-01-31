Huskies look to continue winning streak on the road this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend as they look to continue their winning streak as part of NWJHL regular-season action.

Tonight, Friday, January 31, the Huskies are off to Sexsmith as they take on the Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time the Huskies and the Vipers was a road game where the Pups managed to shutout Sexsmith with a win of 10-0.

Puck drop for Huskies vs the Vipers is tonight, Friday, at 8:00 p.m. at the Sexsmith Arena.

Then tomorrow, Saturday, the Huskies are in Grande Prairie as they face the JDA County Kings.

The last time the Pups met with the Kings was at a home game on January 3 when they beat the Kings with a score of 6-4.

The Huskies take on the Kings tomorrow, Saturday, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the Huskies are in a strong first place with 28 wins, four losses, and two ties, while the Kings are in fifth place and the Vipers in a final sixth place.

If the Huskies win both games this weekend, that will make it 16 wins in a row and a total of 30 wins this season.