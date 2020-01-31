Sports

Huskies look to continue winning streak on the road this weekend

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Joint statement on updates on the 2019 novel coronavirus in B.C.

VANCOUVER - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer (PHO), released a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on Urban Reserves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Blair Lekstrom frustrated by the outcome of his liaison position

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Blair Lekstrom expressed his frustration for the outcome of his Community Caribou Liaison appointment...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend as they look to continue their winning streak as part of NWJHL regular-season action.

Tonight, Friday, January 31, the Huskies are off to Sexsmith as they take on the Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time the Huskies and the Vipers was a road game where the Pups managed to shutout Sexsmith with a win of 10-0.

- Advertisement -

Puck drop for Huskies vs the Vipers is tonight, Friday, at 8:00 p.m. at the Sexsmith Arena.

Then tomorrow, Saturday, the Huskies are in Grande Prairie as they face the JDA County Kings.

The last time the Pups met with the Kings was at a home game on January 3 when they beat the Kings with a score of 6-4.

Advertisement

The Huskies take on the Kings tomorrow, Saturday, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the Huskies are in a strong first place with 28 wins, four losses, and two ties, while the Kings are in fifth place and the Vipers in a final sixth place.

If the Huskies win both games this weekend, that will make it 16 wins in a row and a total of 30 wins this season.

Previous articleImperial Oil reports $271M fourth-quarter profit, down from $853M a year ago
Next articleTourmaline makes mattress donation to Women’s Resource Centre

More Articles Like This

Team Tardi sets record at 3-1 after Thursday’s win at BC Men’s Junior Curling Championship

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Sterlington Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are currently in Cranbrook for the B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship. As of...
Read more

Huskies Player of the Week: Carter Spenst

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 Defenseman Carter Spenst. Each week, a different player from the Huskies...
Read more

Registration to open this Saturday for Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and the Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike will be opening this Saturday, February 1. According...
Read more

Dr. Kearney Cougars girls team goes undefeated at DCSS/MCS Basketball Showcase Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The grade eight and nine girls basketball team, the Cougars, from Dr. Kearney Middle School were down in Dawson...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv