Huskies Player of the Week: Carter Spenst

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 Defenseman Carter Spenst.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Carter was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Carter Spenst Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 6′1″
- Weight: 215 lbs.
- Shoots: Right
- Hometown: Valleyview, A.B.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Carter: “Not too long, actually. I’m pretty new here, been here about a month or so.”
- What position do you play?
Carter: “I’m a Defenseman.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Carter: “I’m more of a defensive kind of guy but if the opportunity is there, I like to jump up and play some offence.”
- How would you describe your team that you are working with?
Carter: “They’re all great guys. They all work hard when they come, they show up, and play their best.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Carter: “The Detroit Red Wings.”
- Who is your Favourite hockey player?
Carter: “I’m going with Nicklas Lidström.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Carter: “I listen to pretty much anything. I’m not one to go out of my way to change a song when it’s playing.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Carter: “Chicken Alfredo.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Carter: “I hope we just do good in playoffs and just go from there.”