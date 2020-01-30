Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Carter Spenst

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Carter Spenst

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 Defenseman Carter Spenst. Each week, a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to increase funding available to farmers in crisis

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it will be making an increase for funding...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to introduce new program to help keep organic waste out of landfills

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be introducing a new program to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 Defenseman Carter Spenst.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Carter was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

- Advertisement -

Carter Spenst Facts:

  • Age: 18
  • Height: 6′1″
  • Weight: 215 lbs.
  • Shoots: Right
  • Hometown: Valleyview, A.B.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Carter: “Not too long, actually. I’m pretty new here, been here about a month or so.”

  • What position do you play?

Carter: “I’m a Defenseman.”

Advertisement
  • How would you describe your style of play?

Carter: “I’m more of a defensive kind of guy but if the opportunity is there, I like to jump up and play some offence.”

  • How would you describe your team that you are working with?

Carter: “They’re all great guys. They all work hard when they come, they show up, and play their best.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Carter: “The Detroit Red Wings.”

  • Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Carter: “I’m going with Nicklas Lidström.”

Advertisement
  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Carter: “I listen to pretty much anything. I’m not one to go out of my way to change a song when it’s playing.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Carter: “Chicken Alfredo.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Carter: “I hope we just do good in playoffs and just go from there.”

Previous articleProvince to increase funding available to farmers in crisis

More Articles Like This

Registration to open this Saturday for Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and the Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike will be opening this Saturday, February 1. According...
Read more

Dr. Kearney Cougars girls team goes undefeated at DCSS/MCS Basketball Showcase Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The grade eight and nine girls basketball team, the Cougars, from Dr. Kearney Middle School were down in Dawson...
Read more

Team Tardi has record of 2-1 so far at BC Men’s Junior Curling Championship

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Sterlington Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are currently in Cranbrook for the B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship. So far,...
Read more

Fort St John Ice earn gold in four pools at annual Home Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. Volleyball Club held their annual Home Tournament on January 18 and 19 at various schools in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv