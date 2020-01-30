Huskies Player of the Week: Carter Spenst

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 Defenseman Carter Spenst.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Carter was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Carter Spenst Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 215 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Valleyview, A.B.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Carter: “Not too long, actually. I’m pretty new here, been here about a month or so.”

What position do you play?

Carter: “I’m a Defenseman.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Carter: “I’m more of a defensive kind of guy but if the opportunity is there, I like to jump up and play some offence.”

How would you describe your team that you are working with?

Carter: “They’re all great guys. They all work hard when they come, they show up, and play their best.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Carter: “The Detroit Red Wings.”

Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Carter: “I’m going with Nicklas Lidström.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Carter: “I listen to pretty much anything. I’m not one to go out of my way to change a song when it’s playing.”

What’s your favourite food?

Carter: “Chicken Alfredo.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Carter: “I hope we just do good in playoffs and just go from there.”