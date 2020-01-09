Huskies Player of the Week: Connor Kindrat

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #29 Defenseman Connor Kindrat.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Connor was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Connor Kindrat Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 5′ 8″
- Weight: 150 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Fort St. John
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Connor: “I’ve been affiliated since I was 15 but this is my first full season.”
- What position do you play?
Connor: “I play defense.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Connor: “I’d say definitely very offensive. I like to say that I only line-up as defense and I play forward out there.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Connor: “It’s probably got to be going to Provincials last year, just getting experience, seeing what everybody’s got, and just be with the team for the weekend.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Connor: “Ottawa Senators.”
- Who is your Favourite hockey player?
Connor: “Cayden Frenette.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Connor: “I listen to dance music, kind of anything; anything with a good beat.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Connor: “Probably sushi.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Connor: “I just hope we keep getting better every day and when it’s time to make playoffs, we’re ready to go.”