Huskies Player of the Week: Connor Kindrat

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #29 Defenseman Connor Kindrat.

As part of a weekly feature, Connor was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Connor Kindrat Facts:

  • Age: 18
  • Height: 5′ 8″
  • Weight: 150 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Fort St. John
  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Connor: “I’ve been affiliated since I was 15 but this is my first full season.”

  • What position do you play?

Connor: “I play defense.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Connor: “I’d say definitely very offensive. I like to say that I only line-up as defense and I play forward out there.”

  • What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Connor: “It’s probably got to be going to Provincials last year, just getting experience, seeing what everybody’s got, and just be with the team for the weekend.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Connor: “Ottawa Senators.”

  • Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Connor: “Cayden Frenette.”

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Connor: “I listen to dance music, kind of anything; anything with a good beat.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Connor: “Probably sushi.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Connor: “I just hope we keep getting better every day and when it’s time to make playoffs, we’re ready to go.”

