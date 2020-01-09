Huskies Player of the Week: Connor Kindrat

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #29 Defenseman Connor Kindrat.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Connor was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Connor Kindrat Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 5′ 8″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Fort St. John

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Connor: “I’ve been affiliated since I was 15 but this is my first full season.”

What position do you play?

Connor: “I play defense.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Connor: “I’d say definitely very offensive. I like to say that I only line-up as defense and I play forward out there.”

What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Connor: “It’s probably got to be going to Provincials last year, just getting experience, seeing what everybody’s got, and just be with the team for the weekend.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Connor: “Ottawa Senators.”

Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Connor: “Cayden Frenette.”

