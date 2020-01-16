Huskies Player of the Week: Nils Nemec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #25 Forward Nils Nemec.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Nils was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Nils Nemec Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 195 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Velbert, Germany

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Nils: “I’ve been playing for two months. I did the tryouts and I had to wait before I could play because of all the paperwork and stuff like that.”

What position do you play?

Nils: “Left-wing”

