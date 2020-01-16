Huskies Player of the Week: Nils Nemec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #25 Forward Nils Nemec.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Nils was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Nils Nemec Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 6′ 1″
- Weight: 195 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Velbert, Germany
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Nils: “I’ve been playing for two months. I did the tryouts and I had to wait before I could play because of all the paperwork and stuff like that.”
- What position do you play?
Nils: “Left-wing”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Nils: “I’d say I’m a fast player. I try to go as many times as possible to the goal, shoot the puck, and, yeah, try to use my speed.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Nils: “I think the win against Dawson because it’s always a wild game. So, it’s always a good moment for us.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Nils: “The Edmonton Oilers.”
- Who is your Favourite hockey player?
Nils: “Leon Draisaitl, because he’s a big guy for German hockey.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Nils: “I listen to all kinds, it just depends on the mood that I am in.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Nils: “Pizza or pasta, stuff like that.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Nils: “I hope we can keep it up, win the last important games, win our league and be as good as possible at the Provincials. We have a strong team this year, and, maybe, we could do something this year, that’s our goal for sure.”