Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Nils Nemec

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Nils Nemec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #25 Forward Nils Nemec. Each week, a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Applications now open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Applications are now open for the B.C. Parks Student Ranger Program. According to the Province,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

North Peace Primary Care Clinic suspends walk-in clinic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Primary Care Clinic has issued a notice regarding its walk-in clinic...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #25 Forward Nils Nemec.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Nils was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

- Advertisement -

Nils Nemec Facts:

  • Age: 18
  • Height: 6′ 1″
  • Weight: 195 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Velbert, Germany
  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Nils: “I’ve been playing for two months. I did the tryouts and I had to wait before I could play because of all the paperwork and stuff like that.”

  • What position do you play?

Nils: “Left-wing”

Advertisement
  • How would you describe your style of play?

Nils: “I’d say I’m a fast player. I try to go as many times as possible to the goal, shoot the puck, and, yeah, try to use my speed.”

  • What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Nils: “I think the win against Dawson because it’s always a wild game. So, it’s always a good moment for us.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Nils: “The Edmonton Oilers.”

  • Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Nils: “Leon Draisaitl, because he’s a big guy for German hockey.”

Advertisement
  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Nils: “I listen to all kinds, it just depends on the mood that I am in.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Nils: “Pizza or pasta, stuff like that.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Nils: “I hope we can keep it up, win the last important games, win our league and be as good as possible at the Provincials. We have a strong team this year, and, maybe, we could do something this year, that’s our goal for sure.”

Previous articleApplications now open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program

More Articles Like This

Cariboo Cougars to take part in Winter Classic this weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's John Herrington, along with his team the Cariboo Cougars, will be in Fort St. James this...
Read more

Huskies win eighth game in a row as they beat Dawson Creek on Wednesday night

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Dawson Creek on Wednesday night, January 15, as they took on...
Read more

BC Winter Games Society accepting nominations for ProMOTION Plus Leadership Award

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Winter Games Society is now accepting nominations the ProMOTION Plus Leadership Award. This Award was created by ProMOTION...
Read more

Local figure skaters off to Prince George this weekend for Regionals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many local figure skaters from the Peace Region are heading down to Prince George this weekend, January 17 to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv