Huskies Player of the Week: Tyler McArthur

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #31 Goalie Tyler McArthur.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Tyler was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Nils Nemec Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 6′0″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Tyler: “This is my first season but I’ve AP’d all of my midget years when I was playing on the Trackers. So, technically four, but this is my first actual year playing.”

What position do you play?

Tyler: “Goalie.”

Advertisement

What is it like being a goalie?

Tyler: “It’s a different position than the normal players. It’s more, kind of, just sitting around when you play on a good team and then, sometimes, bail out your team when you need to.”

What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Tyler: “Probably when I got to play in a Provincial game last season; I’d say that. We lost but it was still a fun experience.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Tyler: “Mine would be the Edmonton Oilers.”

Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Tyler: “Carey Price.”

Advertisement

What kind of music do you listen to?

Tyler: “Mostly Country and then for before games, usually rap or rock and roll.”

What’s your favourite food?

Tyler: “I’m a big potato guy.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Tyler: “I hope to win another championship and hopefully win that Provincial that they’ve been going to for the last three years and that’s the plan.”