Huskies reschedule Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have rescheduled their Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday, January 19, as they take on the North Peace Navigators.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 11, but was cancelled due to an unforeseen mechanical issue with the bus.

For this game, admission will be half-price for all seniors 55 and older, which will be $2.50 per person.

Funds raised during this game will go to Fort St. John and area ‘Better at Home’, a program that provides a variety of services to seniors within the community to help them live independently.

The Salute to Seniors game is taking place Sunday, January 19, at 5:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

