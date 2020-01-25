Sports

Huskies win 13th game in row after beating Fairview on Friday night

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road last night, Friday, January 24, as they took on the Fairview Flyers.

It was a slow start in the first period as both teams had a bit of difficulty scoring a goal.

Eventually, at 1:41 remaining in the period, Alex Nimmo would score a goal, with an assist from Jared Loewen, making the score 1-0 over the Flyers as they headed into the second frame.

To start off the second period, at 19 seconds into the frame, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal on the Flyers, with assists from Jeridyn Loewen and Jared Winkel, making the Pups lead 2-0.

Eventually, by the end of the period, the Huskies would lead with a score of 4-1.

Then at 8:41 remaining in the third period, Nils Nemec would net a goal, with a double assist from Nick Loewen and Logan Kimmie, making the score 5-1.

Fairview would try to catch up to the Pups by scoring a goal at 4:56 left in the game but it was not enough of an effort as they Huskies would go on to win this game with a score of 5-2.

With this win, it now makes it 13 games won in a row for the Huskies and 27 games won so far this season.

Up next, the Huskies are in Dawson Creek tomorrow, Sunday, as they take on the Junior Canucks. Puck drop is 3:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.

 

