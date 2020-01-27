Huskies win 14th game in a row over DC Jr Canucks in OT on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Dawson Creek on Sunday, January 26, as they took on the Junior Canucks.

This game was quite the battle as the Alaska Highway rivals would keep tying the score in each period.

The game was not off to a good start for the Huskies as the Canucks would score a power play goal at one minute into the game, in part to Nick Loewen receiving a two-minute penalty for cross-checking.

- Advertisement -

Then at 9:47 remaining in the period, Nils Nemec would score a goal on the Canucks, with an assist by Oscar Burgess, making the score tied at one apiece. Eventually, by the end of the first frame, the score would be 3-2 over the Pups.

At 4:58 into the second period, the Canucks would score on the Huskies, extending their lead 4-2.

Then the Huskies would make a rebound as they would score two goals on Dawson Creek, making the score tied at four apiece.

Advertisement

As they headed into the third period, the score would be tied at five apiece.

Fast forward to 3:56 remaining in the third frame, the Canucks would score a goal making the score 6-5 over the Pups.

Then with 1:02 remaining in the period, Jeridyn Loewen would score on a power play, with an assist by Alex Nimmo, making the score tied at six apiece before the time expired.

Since the score was tied by the end of the third, the game would go into overtime and this is where Jared Loewen would make an unassisted goal on the Canucks making it a win of 7-6 for the Huskies.

Advertisement

This is now the 14th game that the Pups have now won in a row and the 28th win this season.

Up next, the Huskies are off to Sexsmith on Friday, January 31, as they take on the Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Sexsmith Arena.