Sports

Huskies win eighth game in a row as they beat Dawson Creek on Wednesday night

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies win eighth game in a row as they beat Dawson Creek on Wednesday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Dawson Creek on Wednesday night, January...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

High on Ice Winter Festival seeks Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual High on Ice Festival is returning to Fort St. John over the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Motor Vehicle Incident on Airport Road and Swanson Lumber Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dawson Road Maintenance North Peace is reporting of a motor vehicle incident on Airport...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Dawson Creek on Wednesday night, January 15, as they took on the Junior Canucks.

All throughout the first period, the score between the Huskies and Canucks was neck-and-neck, with Brady Marzocco making the first goal of the game, unassisted, on the Canucks at 5:43 into the game.

From there, the score would end up tied at three apiece as they headed into the second period.

- Advertisement -

The scoring battle would continue into the second frame as the score would quickly be tied at 4-4.

Then through the last half of the period, the Huskies would break the tie and take the lead with a score of 7-4 over Dawson Creek by the end of the period.

To wrap up the game, in the third period, the Huskies would score two more goals, eventually winning the game with a final score of 9-4 over the Canucks.

Advertisement

The Huskies have now won eight games in a row and will be looking to win their ninth game in a row as they host the Fairview Flyers this Saturday, January 18. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Previous articleHigh on Ice Winter Festival seeks Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners

More Articles Like This

BC Winter Games Society accepting nominations for ProMOTION Plus Leadership Award

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Winter Games Society is now accepting nominations the ProMOTION Plus Leadership Award. This Award was created by ProMOTION...
Read more

Local figure skaters off to Prince George this weekend for Regionals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many local figure skaters from the Peace Region are heading down to Prince George this weekend, January 17 to...
Read more

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host Snowshoe Hare Sprint

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club will be hosting 'Snowshoe Hare Sprint' on Saturday, January 25. Taking place at Beatton...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies to take on Junior Canucks this Wednesday in DC

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Wednesday, January 15, as they take on their Alaska...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv