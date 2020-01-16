Huskies win eighth game in a row as they beat Dawson Creek on Wednesday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Dawson Creek on Wednesday night, January 15, as they took on the Junior Canucks.

All throughout the first period, the score between the Huskies and Canucks was neck-and-neck, with Brady Marzocco making the first goal of the game, unassisted, on the Canucks at 5:43 into the game.

From there, the score would end up tied at three apiece as they headed into the second period.

The scoring battle would continue into the second frame as the score would quickly be tied at 4-4.

Then through the last half of the period, the Huskies would break the tie and take the lead with a score of 7-4 over Dawson Creek by the end of the period.

To wrap up the game, in the third period, the Huskies would score two more goals, eventually winning the game with a final score of 9-4 over the Canucks.

The Huskies have now won eight games in a row and will be looking to win their ninth game in a row as they host the Fairview Flyers this Saturday, January 18. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.