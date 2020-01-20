Huskies win Sunday game in OT over North Peace Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Sunday, January 19, as they were host to the North Peace Navigators for the ‘Salute to Seniors Game’.

Despite having many attempts of shots-on-goal during the first period, neither team could score a goal making the game scoreless as they headed into the second frame.

Eventually, during the second period, the Huskies would manage to score two goals on the Navigators. The score would end up 2-1 in favour of the Huskies.

Then in the third, the score would become tied at two apiece as the Navigators managed to score one on the Pups.

With no one able to break the tie, the game would go into overtime.

In overtime, the Huskies would manage to score a goal made by Joel Bourgeois, with an assist from Jeridyn Loewen, winning the game 3-2 over the Navigators.

This is now the tenth game in row that the Huskies have won.

Up next, the Huskies will be home again this Wednesday, January 22, as they host the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.