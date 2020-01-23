NewsRegional

Indigenous communities, ITA to build skilled trades workforces

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Six new two-year training programs are being introduced in Indigenous communities throughout British Columbia to gain the skills to succeed in high-opportunity trades careers.

According to the Government, more than 475 people from Indigenous communities will be provided with the training to take advantage of the tens of thousands of in-demand jobs forecasted in the trades over the next decade.

Supported by the Industry Training Authority, the programs will address community priorities and opportunities with courses ranging from exploratory and introductory trades to construction and electrical training.

ITA is providing $7.5 million to support the six Indigenous training programs, with funding from the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement.

These training programs are part of the Province’s framework for reconciliation.

For more information on the training programs, you can visit itabc.ca.

