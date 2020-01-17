Sports

Indigenous youth skateboard camp coming to Fort St John

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A group of professional Canadian Indigenous skateboarders will be coming to Fort St. John to share their love of skateboarding with local indigenous youth at an Indigenous youth skateboard camp.

In partnership with School District 60, organizer Cole Andrews says the purpose of this camp is to show Indigenous youth the capability of what skateboarding can bring into an
individual’s life.

The camp will also provide an opportunity to strengthen communities through common interests.

Andrews says the professional Canadian Indigenous skateboarders will be teaching the youth about skateboarding and the importance of incorporating indigenous culture.

Approximately 40 Indigenous youth will be taking part in this camp.

Andrews thanks major sponsor Tourmaline for its support of this skateboard camp.

The Indigenous youth skateboard camp is taking place on January 30 and 31 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

