Job placement co-ordination offices opening to assist displaced forestry workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that job placement co-ordination offices will be opening in five Interior communities to help displaced forestry workers.

According to the Government, these dedicated offices will be opened in Fort St. John, 100 Mile House, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, and Clearwater.

The job placement co-ordination offices will give displaced forestry workers access to direct, hands-on supports and each office will employ a co-ordination officer who is a displaced forestry worker.

The Province says each officer will understand what clients are experiencing and are trained to assist others in finding new jobs or training opportunities.

Eligible forestry workers will have their needs and goals assessed, before being connected to government programs or services that match them with other jobs, supports or training.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.