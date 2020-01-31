Joint statement on updates on the 2019 novel coronavirus in B.C.

VANCOUVER – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer (PHO), released a joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in British Columbia:

Minister Adrian Dix shares, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2020, a confirmation that the BC Centre for Disease Control public health lab had identified a positive test for 2019-nCoV. Following this, samples were sent to the National Medical Laboratory in Winnipeg for additional testing. On Wednesday, Jan. 28, according to Dr. Henry confirmed that those tests returned positive for 2019-nCoV. Dix said, as of today, B.C. continues to have only one confirmed case.

Dix goes on to say they are committed to regularly provide the public with the number of cases tested each Friday by visiting the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website for an updated testing number each Friday.

The statement goes on to say 114 samples for 2019-nCoV have been tested, with one positive. It is to know there are more samples tested than patients, as some patients have had more than one sample tested.

According to the Minister, they want to reassure people that the risk of this virus spreading within British Columbia remains low at this time. All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. There are multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases in the province.

The Minister expresses that anyone who is concerned that they may have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of, the coronavirus should contact their primary care provider, local public health office, or call 811. Translation services for 811 are available in more than 130 languages.

For more information and latest updates on 2019-nCoV, follow the BC Centre for Disease Control on Twitter @CDCofBC – or visit the centre’s website: http://www.bccdc.ca/