Kids Arena Fieldhouse re-opens this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kids Arena Fieldhouse will be opening later this week after some delays.

The staff of the city of Fort St. John recreation department shared on their FB Page last week there were further delays to opening the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.

Opening day for the Kids Arena Fieldhouse will be Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 3:00 pm.

Staff shared that workers continue to ensure the athlete’s safety and the integrity of the pitch because there was a sprinkler failure that caused a large quantity of water to get onto the pitch and in the underlay.

The staff shared they are grateful to everyone who has been so understanding and patient thus far.

