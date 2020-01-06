News

Kids Arena Fieldhouse re-opens this week

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Cultural Centre presents Vivace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre presents live, Vivace. https://www.facebook.com/north.peace.cultural.centre/videos/966192400431553/?v=966192400431553 Posted to the NPCC website, the four...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

As tension in Middle East is rises, so too does price of oil

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The global benchmark for crude oil rose above $70 a barrel Monday for the first time...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Project Cargo Corridor permits simplify trucking trip approvals

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Commercial truck drivers will experience significant time savings on their journeys, thanks to a new streamlined...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kids Arena Fieldhouse will be opening later this week after some delays.

The staff of the city of Fort St. John recreation department shared on their FB Page last week there were further delays to opening the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.

Opening day for the Kids Arena Fieldhouse will be Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 3:00 pm.

- Advertisement -

Staff shared that workers continue to ensure the athlete’s safety and the integrity of the pitch because there was a sprinkler failure that caused a large quantity of water to get onto the pitch and in the underlay.

The staff shared they are grateful to everyone who has been so understanding and patient thus far.

To view the original post; CLICK HERE

Previous articleMathews Park Frostival 2020
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win on the road over Peace River Royals

More Articles Like This

North Peace Cultural Centre presents Vivace

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre presents live, Vivace. https://www.facebook.com/north.peace.cultural.centre/videos/966192400431553/?v=966192400431553 Posted to the NPCC website, the four beautiful voices ~ One glorious...
Read more

As tension in Middle East is rises, so too does price of oil

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The global benchmark for crude oil rose above $70 a barrel Monday for the first time in over three months amid...
Read more

Project Cargo Corridor permits simplify trucking trip approvals

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Commercial truck drivers will experience significant time savings on their journeys, thanks to a new streamlined provincial and municipal trip permitting...
Read more

Gofundme account and Benefit Dance for Andrea Wildman

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local woman Andrea Wildman is currently in the Spine Unit at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH), a Gofundme account and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv