Kids Fieldhouse reopens following some delays

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced on Tuesday, January 28, that the Kids Fieldhouse Arena has reopened following some delays.

According to City Staff, the original reason for the closure of the Fieldhouse was due to a sprinkler system failure that caused a large quantity of water to get onto the pitch and in the underlay of the turf.

To ensure the athlete’s safety and the integrity of the pitch, City Staff made the decision to remove the water damaged turf, with eventual plans to install new turf.

In the meantime, while the City waits for the replacement turf, all activities and games will be played on a dry floor surface with a painted court.

While the Fieldhouse has reopened for public use, City Staff say it will be unavailable for public use from February 19 to the 23 for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

For more information regarding the Fieldhouse, you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.