Sports

Kids Fieldhouse reopens following some delays

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Fort Nelson First Nation has been awarded a permit by the Province to advance a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the recent adoption on January 13, 2020, of the new catchment areas for...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s climate plan part of cabinet decision on new oilsands mine: Wilkinson

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says cabinet's decision on a massive new oilsands mine in Alberta will take...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced on Tuesday, January 28, that the Kids Fieldhouse Arena has reopened following some delays.

According to City Staff, the original reason for the closure of the Fieldhouse was due to a sprinkler system failure that caused a large quantity of water to get onto the pitch and in the underlay of the turf.

To ensure the athlete’s safety and the integrity of the pitch, City Staff made the decision to remove the water damaged turf, with eventual plans to install new turf.

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, while the City waits for the replacement turf, all activities and games will be played on a dry floor surface with a painted court.

While the Fieldhouse has reopened for public use, City Staff say it will be unavailable for public use from February 19 to the 23 for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

For more information regarding the Fieldhouse, you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.

Advertisement
Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Lekstrom’s Resignation
Next articleProvincial and Federal Governments to provide further funding for BC Bus North

More Articles Like This

NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Basketball team wins third Tournament in a row

Sports Samantha Stackhouse - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - All four NPSS basketball teams played in tournaments on the weekend. The junior girls continued to dominate in 2020,...
Read more

Local swimmer Eric Louie signs with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Swimmer, Eric Louie, has signed on with the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns swim team. Louie, a long-time Inconnu Swim...
Read more

Over 1,000 athletes sign up so far for 2020 BC Winter Games

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With less than one month before its arrival, over 1,000 athletes have now registered for the 2020 B.C. Winter...
Read more

Cariboo Cougars drop pair of games over weekend in Burnaby

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Cariboo Cougars were in Burnaby over the weekend, January 25 and 26, as they took on the Vancouver...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv