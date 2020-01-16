Kid’s Night at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John North Peace Museum will be hosting another Kid’s night at the Museum and this event will be all about rodents of the North Peace.

This is an opportunity for children and families to learn about smaller wildlife such as deer mice, meadow voles, chipmunks, red squirrels, porcupines, and beaver.

There will be a story about a beaver, rodent related crafts and activities such as a scavenger hunt shares staff of the museum.

Registration is mandatory for this event as space is limited. You can call 250.787.0430 for more information.

Kid’s Night at the Museum takes place Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Event tickets are $5/child or $10/family and must be purchased at the museum in advance.

Children must be accompanied by an adult (free).

